PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials identified a man who died at Acrisure Stadium after he fell from an escalator during a Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to abc27’s Pittsburgh affiliate WPXI.

The medical examiner identified the victim as 27-year-old Ryan Keane from Monaca, Beaver County.

Public safety officials said Keane fell from the escalator just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 2. Keane was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

There are no details at this time about what happened leading up to the incident.