DURHAM TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Bucks County man has died due to injuries sustained while burning trash.

The Lehigh County Coroner says that 59-year-old Lutz K. Wundshock from Bucks County died on December 10 at 2:30 a.m. after sustaining severe burns while burning trash the day prior.

Investigators said Wundshock was burning trash around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, when he sustained the injuries.

The coroner stated he has deemed Wundshock’s death accidental.

His death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.