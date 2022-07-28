SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Canadian man has been indicted on a charge of interference with a flight crew on Tuesday, July 26.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that on July 24, 2022, 20-year-old Sebastian Bien-Aine, a resident of Toronto, Canada, was a passenger on Porter Airlines Flight 134, which departed from Newark, New Jersey and heading to Toronto.

During the flight, Bien-Aine left his seat and charged the flight deck door, and attempted to open the door. Because of this, the plane landed at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania. Upon arriving in Avoca, Bien-Aine was taken into custody by the FBI.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, as well as a fine.



Bien- Aine is presumed to be innocent until found guilty in court.