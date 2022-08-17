WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a New York man was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

According to a new release, 32-year-old Ian Keith Thompson and three codefendants, Horace Henry, Andrew Craig Herdsman, and George Bobb, all of which are New York residents devised a scheme to defraud Sprint.

As part of the scheme, all four men allegedly fraudulently entered cell phone service using the personal identifications of 264 people, without their consent. Because of this, they caused the shipment of 892 iPhones to Centre, Northumberland, Montour, and Mifflin counties, which incurred actual and attempted losses of $750,000 to Sprint.

During the scheme, Thompson and his codefendants used shipment tracking numbers to determine when the packages containing the iPhones were scheduled for delivery. They would then travel to New York to the individual victims’ residences, or directly from delivery persons using counterfeit identification documents bearing the personal information of the individual victims and photos of the conspirators

Thompson was sentenced to two years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, as well as paying restitution of $339,804.

As quoted in the release, Thompson’s codefendants received the following sentences:



Horace Henry – sentenced on February 28, 2022, to 144 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $705,803 restitution to Sprint after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identify theft

Andrew Craig Herdsman – sentenced on August 19, 2021, to 36 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $511,573 restitution to Sprint after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identify theft.

George Bobb – sentenced on July 27, 2021, to 33 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release and $339,804 restitution to Sprint after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police, along with multiple local police agencies.