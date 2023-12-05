BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate who escaped the Blair County Prison is now known by police to have stolen a truck in the Lakemont area after he broke out.

According to Hollidaysburg Borough police, a vehicle was reported stolen to Logan Township police on Monday, Dec. 4 from Logan Boulevard in Lakemont.

Security video in the area from the morning of Dec. 3 showed that Isaiah Robert Tilghman, 33, stole a red 2011 Ford F-150 at 2:45 a.m. However, prison staff said Tilghman was in his cell at 7 a.m. but reported he was missing during a count at 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Stolen Red 2011 Ford F-150. Image provided by the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department.

Isaiah Tilghman, 33. Photo courtesy of Blair County Prison.

The vehicle is described as having a chrome strip across the bottom trim and displaying a license plate number ZNR-9945. According to police, the license plate on the truck was also stolen by Tilghman off of another vehicle. The truck was last seen driving north on Logan Boulevard but has not yet been found.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle or who knows where it is asked to contact the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department at (814) 695-3711, the Logan Township Police Department at (814) 949-3364 or 911.

Police also encourage those who live along Logan Boulevard between Hollidaysburg and Lakemont to check any security cameras that may have footage between 10 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 3.

If anyone sees anything out of the ordinary or is missing any items are asked to call the police or 911.