HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A man wanted for attempted murder in Pennsylvania was arrested in Harrisburg, State Police say.

Umar Presbery, 29, of Delaware County, was wanted for an attempted murder after an incident in Tinicum Township.

According to Troopers, a stolen GMC Terrain that was involved in the incident was recovered in Leigh County Tuesday morning. Troopers say that Presbery was the last person to use the vehicle.

It was about an hour later that morning when Troopers say they got a report of a stolen 2001 Subaru Outback from a driveway, along Old 22 near Route 737 in Berks County, which was just four miles from where the GMC was abandoned.

Presbery was then found in the Subaru around 4 p.m. and taken into custody, Troopers say. He was then lodged in Dauphin County Prison on cash bail set at $20,000 on a felony charge of receiving stolen property, online court records show.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In Delaware County, online court records show that other than attempted murder, Presbery faces felony charges of aggravated assault, robbery and theft. He also faces misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use it.