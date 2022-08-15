BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a man was wounded in a shooting during an annual 10-day music festival in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Spectators scrambled for safety after a gunshot was reported just before Bethlehem’s Musikfest entertainment was to end for the night at 11 p.m. Saturday. The festival was shut down for the night as a precaution and resumed at noon Sunday.

Police said Monday that a 20-year-old man was wounded in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Police said their investigation so far indicates that it was what they called “an isolated incident between two individuals.”

LehighValleyLive.com reports that the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Philadelphia office, which has agents at the festival every year to support city police, is assisting with the investigation.

Musikfest security was beefed up after two shootings in four days during the festival in 2014, one of which wounded a 17-year-old blocks away at closing time following an argument between two groups of teens.