DUNMORE, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU) — The manager of a Pennsylvania McDonald’s restaurant is accused of taking nearly $50,000 over the course of six months.

According to the Dunmore Police Department, officers were called to the borough’s McDonald’s for a reported theft.

The owner of the restaurant told police they believe an employee, Stephanie Vansickle, had been stealing from the business due to discrepancies with the deposits that she handled.

Through further investigation, detectives came to believe the thefts were committed by Vansickle between the beginning of September and the end of March. Police said discrepancies were seen between amounts deposited and what cash register printouts show should have been deposited.

According to the arrest affidavit, it began with a deposit on Sept. 6 that was short $20.35 of what the register printout showed it should be. A couple of days later, the business was short $400.76.

By the end of September, Vansickle had allegedly shorted the business $3,153, according to court documents. The thefts continued, police said, with Vansickle allegedly taking increasing amounts each month: $6,535 in October, $9,903 in November, and $10,529 in December.

Police said by the end of March, the grand total taken reached $48,625.

Vansickle was charged with felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.