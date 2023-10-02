PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Mariah Carey has announced that she will be stopping in two Pennsylvania cities on her Merry Christmas One and All Tour.

Carey will be making a stop in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the PPG Paints Arena, and another stop in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Oct. 6.

According to LiveNation, the tour is a celebration of the global superstar’s timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and fan-favorite chart toppers.

More information about the tour can be found by clicking here.