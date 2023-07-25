HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Mark Rozzi, who briefly served as Speaker of the House in 2023, says he’s considering a run for Auditor General in 2024.

Rozzi, a Democrat who has represented Berks County since 2013, tells abc27’s Dennis Owens he’s considering the run while also promoting a bill that would restrict lawmakers from running for more than one seat per race.

“I think it’s only fair to the people of this commonwealth that if a candidate decides to run, that their name should only appear once on the ballot,” said Rozzi.

In February 2023 he stepped down as House Speaker after less than two months on the job where he promised to serve as an independent amid several House special elections that ultimately gave Democrats a slim majority.

As speaker Rozzi had pushed for a constitutional amendment to open a window for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file a civil suit against their alleged abuser past the statute of limitation. The House passed the bill but it has not advanced in the Senate.

Should Rozzi enter the Auditor General race, he’d enter a primary battle with State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia), who announced his run for Auditor General in March.

Rozzi says if he runs for Auditor General he’d pass up his House seat, while Kenyatta would continue to run for his seat.

“I trust voters to make decisions about who they want to represent them more than I trust insiders in Harrisburg,” said Kenyatta on Tuesday. “Let voters vote.”

Auditor General Timothy DeFoor, a Republican, was elected in 2020 and has not publicly said whether he will run for re-election.

A bill similar to Rozzi’s “one run” bill was proposed by Republican State Rep. Russ Diamond, who last year ran for both his House seat and Lt. Governor during the May primary.

“Actually, I’m the perfect person to offer this bill because I have done this in the past,” said Diamond. “The truth is, Dennis, I was wrong. I should have picked one office to get my name on the ballot for and just focused on that.”