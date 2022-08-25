EAST NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Maryland man was arrested and charged in relation to a wrong way fatal crash that left a Pennsylvania woman dead back in July.

State Police stated that the operator of the vehicle, 25 year old Luke Richard Gallucci, was driving the wrong way through traffic in the early morning of July 19, 2022. Gallucci was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and ended up striking and killing 32 year old Kelly Felts of Nottingham, Pa. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to State Police, Gallucci has been charged with Murder of the Third Degree, Homicide by Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Vehicle, and several other misdemeanor and summary offenses. A Preliminary Hearing has been scheduled.