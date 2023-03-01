HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican Senator Doug Mastriano, chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, will convene a meeting for members of the committee to vote to subpoena Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw.

The vote will be to essentially leave Shaw no choice but to testify at a future hearing about the company’s response to the Feb. 3 train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio.

If approved, the committee would become the first legislative body in the United States to subpoena the CEO in the aftermath of the derailment.

Mastriano and the committee held a hearing in Monaca, Beaver County, on Thursday, Feb. 23, to hear from local residents affected by the train derailment.

Mastriano said state agencies involved in the response and local emergency personnel who responded to the disaster also appeared. Shaw was invited to attend the hearing but failed to appear.