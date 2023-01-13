HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County woman has died after a crash occurred in the Tuscarora Tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred as the woman was driving westbound on the turnpike approaching a westbound crossover pattern near mile marker 187.4. This crossover sends all vehicles into the eastbound Tuscorara Tunnel for a bidirectional traffic pattern due to a construction project in the westbound tunnel.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The portal of the tunnel was shut down to all traffic at the time of the crash.

The initial impact happened as the driver failed to crossover into the eastbound lane of travel. Because of this the woman struck and ran through many barricade channelizers. The car then traveled around two truck-mounted directional signs that were positioned in each of the two westbound lanes.

Once in the tunnel, the car rear-ended a parked high lift loader at mile marker 186.5 which was positioned in the left lane.

Because of the crash, the woman sustained fatal injuries. The operator of the high lift loader did not sustain any injuries due to the crash.