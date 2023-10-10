HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Aging is reminding older adults that the annual open enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries will begin on Oct. 15.

The period will last from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Any new coverage that has been selected or changed will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

During the open enrollment period, new Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for drug coverage and health plans that go along with Medicare. Those who already have Medicare can review, join, switch, or drop Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Coverage so that it better meets their needs.

To help Medicare beneficiaries understand their options, the department offers free, objective health benefits counseling through Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI). MEDI counselors can assist beneficiaries with plan comparisons and more.

“We know having access to good health care is essential for older adults. Navigating options can be confusing and overwhelming to find the best coverage for an individual’s needs. PA MEDI counselors within the Area Agencies on Aging are the trained and knowledgeable friendly faces available to assist older adults with the many facets that come with choosing the best health care plan,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “Many of the PA MEDI counselors are older adults themselves and have navigated their way through selecting a Medicare plan that’s right for them. We encourage all new or current Medicare beneficiaries to take advantage of the free independent counseling services available through PA MEDI.”

More information about Medicare and PA MEDI can be found by clicking here.