PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.1 million, with a drawing taking place tonight.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says that they’re seeing more ticket sales — and more excitement.

Proceeds from the tickets go towards services for the elderly, so this rising jackpot means more for helping seniors.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The Mega Millions jackpot run started in October of 2022. Since then, more than 28 million have been generated in profits for seniors right here in the Commonwealth,” said Ewa Swope, Pennsylvania Lottery Press Secretary.

We will have the numbers from tonight’s drawing on abc27 News at 11.