HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A memorial service for Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer has been announced.

According to the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts, the public service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at Duquesne University. It will be held in the Charles J Dougherty ballroom in the university’s power center.

The services will be available via Livestream. The link and further information will be provided as soon as it is available from the Pa. Courts.

No additional cameras are allowed in the building.