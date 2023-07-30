Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Memphis man has been arrested for charges including human trafficking in Erie County after one of his victims escaped and called 911 from a local Dollar General.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the Dollar General location on Perry Highway in Summit Township Friday, July 28 after a female came into the store saying she had been kidnapped.

According to PSP, the victim escaped from Shevalis Johnson, 27, of Memphis, Tennessee and drove to the Dollar General, ran inside and used their phone to call 911.

The victim claims she met Johnson over social media several months before meeting him in person and being forced into prostitution by Johnson along with another victim.

Johnson allegedly traveled from state-to-state with the victims, advertising their pictures and setting up meetings with random people where the victims would perform sexual services on strangers for money.

During the investigation, members of PSP Troop E located Johnson walking in Summit Township and took him into custody on charges including human trafficking and kidnapping.

Investigators were able to move fast in this case due to a “vast amount of evidence” collected quickly by the Erie County Detectives Unit who used data from electronic devices.

Johnson has since been transferred to the Erie County Prison and State police continue to investigate.