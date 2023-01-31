A 7-Eleven sign is seen on July 18, 2002 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Reading men have been charged after an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

On January 25 Spring Township Police responded to the robbery on the 3100 block of State Hill Road. A store clerk told officers two men in dark hooded sweatshirts and jeans with masks entered the store and began to yell at them.

One of the men allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money from the registers and safe.

The suspects stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing in a vehicle driven by a third suspect.

Police say Saquan Dockery, Jeffrey Simons, and Raheem Baptiste were charged with robbery, theft, and related charges. Dockery was allegedly found to be in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.

Assisting in the investigation was the Wyomissing Police Department, The Northern Berks Regional Police Department, The Reading Police Department, Berks County Probation and PA State Parole.