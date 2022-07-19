SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mexican citizen has pleaded guilty to illegally re-entering the country and receiving COVID-19 related benefits in Pennsylvania

Pedro Hernandez-Romero, 30, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty on July 19, 2022, to illegal reentry of a removed alien, social security account fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Hernandez-Romero, a previously deported alien, pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the country without authorization and subsequently using the identity and social security number of a United States citizen to obtain COVID-19 related benefits, including approximately $26,000.00 in Pennsylvania Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and by the United States Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations. Assistant United States Attorney Jeffery St John is prosecuting the case.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form.

