HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recognized eight farm families at the 2023 PA Farm Show whose farms were named “Century Farms.”

Farms in Adams, Bucks, Carbon, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Montour, Northampton, and Perry counties were honored with the title.

“These families are the bedrock of Pennsylvania’s agricultural heritage,” Redding said. “They have kept their land and precious farming resources in the family, feeding the progress and productivity of future generations. They embody this year’s Farm Show theme, Rooted in Progress.”

The Century Farm program was introduced in 1977, and the Bicentennial Farm program was introduced in 2004. Since the introduction of these programs, the department has recognized more than 2,300 Century and Bicentennial Farms.

The following farms were honored this year:

Adams County Edward L. Shirley A.S. Prosser Farm, York Springs, established in 1858

Bucks County Stephen and Annette Worthington, Doylestown, established in 1861

Carbon County Fairyland Farms, Lehighton, established in 1922

Huntingdon County Ryan and Amber Senft Farms, Three Springs, established in 1917

Mifflin County Joseph and Beth Laughlin, Lewistown, established in 1921

Montour County Curtis M. and Stephanie J. Bower Farm, Danville, established in 1861

Northampton County Anthony E. Verba, Hellerton, established in 1904

Perry County Eric and Barbara McMillen, Loysville, established in 1912



A farm must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years in order to be given the title “Century Farm.” The property must also include at least 10 acres of the original holding or gross more than $1,000 annually from sales of farm products.