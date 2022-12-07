PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Several Pennsylvania local governments and nonprofits, including some in the Midstate, are receiving funding to help find housing for families experiencing homelessness and to combat homelessness across the commonwealth.

On Wednesday, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced that more than $5.8 million was awarded to 16 municipal grantees and six nonprofits through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program.

According to the DCED, the recipients will use the money to administer regional projects covering 26 counties and including work that falls into six categories: rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless management information systems (HMIS), and administration.

In the Midstate, Cumberland County, Dauphin County, and Franklin County received funding. The Center for Community Action and Central Susquehanna Opportunities also received funding.

“ESG funding provides local governments and nonprofits across the commonwealth with the tools they need to help unlock critical housing resources for their communities,” said Weaver. “The funding approved today will go to trusted community organizations to assist individuals and families experiencing or facing homelessness.”

The approved projects, according to the DCED, are as follows:

Allegheny County, $300,000

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

City of Allentown, $252,113

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

Bucks County, $114,125

Rapid Rehousing

Butler County, $368,935

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Emergency Shelter

Centre County, $212,689

Homelessness Prevention

Emergency Shelter

Cumberland County, $247,962

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Dauphin County, $209,270

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Franklin County, $220,987

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Indiana County, $79,887

Rapid Rehousing

HMIS

McKean County, $155,264

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Mercer County, $126,575

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Emergency Shelter

Monroe County, $409,812

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

Montgomery County, $129,687

Rapid Rehousing

City of Philadelphia, $421,329

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Schuylkill County, $166,000

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

Wayne County, $95,647

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Non-Profit Grantees (Regional Awards):

Blair Community Action Program, $241,737

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

HMIS

Center for Community Action, $228,250

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

HMIS

Central Susquehanna Opportunities, $274,938

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Clinton County Housing Coalition, Inc., $173,262

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Lawrence County Social Services, $1,324,558

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, $119,027

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Applicants representing areas that do not already receive a direct allocation of ESG funding were prioritized for these funds, the DCED noted.