PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Several Pennsylvania local governments and nonprofits, including some in the Midstate, are receiving funding to help find housing for families experiencing homelessness and to combat homelessness across the commonwealth.
On Wednesday, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced that more than $5.8 million was awarded to 16 municipal grantees and six nonprofits through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program.
According to the DCED, the recipients will use the money to administer regional projects covering 26 counties and including work that falls into six categories: rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless management information systems (HMIS), and administration.
In the Midstate, Cumberland County, Dauphin County, and Franklin County received funding. The Center for Community Action and Central Susquehanna Opportunities also received funding.
“ESG funding provides local governments and nonprofits across the commonwealth with the tools they need to help unlock critical housing resources for their communities,” said Weaver. “The funding approved today will go to trusted community organizations to assist individuals and families experiencing or facing homelessness.”
The approved projects, according to the DCED, are as follows:
Allegheny County, $300,000
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
City of Allentown, $252,113
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
Bucks County, $114,125
- Rapid Rehousing
Butler County, $368,935
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Emergency Shelter
Centre County, $212,689
- Homelessness Prevention
- Emergency Shelter
Cumberland County, $247,962
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Dauphin County, $209,270
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Franklin County, $220,987
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Indiana County, $79,887
- Rapid Rehousing
- HMIS
McKean County, $155,264
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Mercer County, $126,575
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Emergency Shelter
Monroe County, $409,812
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
Montgomery County, $129,687
- Rapid Rehousing
City of Philadelphia, $421,329
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
Schuylkill County, $166,000
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
Wayne County, $95,647
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Non-Profit Grantees (Regional Awards):
Blair Community Action Program, $241,737
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- HMIS
Center for Community Action, $228,250
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- HMIS
Central Susquehanna Opportunities, $274,938
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Clinton County Housing Coalition, Inc., $173,262
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Lawrence County Social Services, $1,324,558
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, $119,027
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Applicants representing areas that do not already receive a direct allocation of ESG funding were prioritized for these funds, the DCED noted.