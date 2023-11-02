(WHTM) — Days before clocks will roll back for daylight saving time, a Pennsylvania lawmaker is renewing his call to end the practice.

Sen. Scott Martin (R-13) introduced a bill earlier this year to urge Congress to make daylight saving permanent, citing studies that show that the practice of changing the time leads to more accidents, health problems and a loss of productivity of more than $400 million annually.

“Every time we change the clocks, our citizens suffer from more health problems, accidents and a lack of productivity,” Martin said. “Avoiding the costly and dangerous health impacts of time changes is a commonsense solution to prevent these consequences.”

Martin is not alone in his efforts.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, lawmakers in nearly 30 states have attempted stop the practice in 2023 and state legislatures have considered at least 550 bills and resolutions addressing the issue in recent years.

The moves have received bipartisan support but many have either failed or stalled, and because federal law does not currently allow full-time, the states have to wait for Congress to take action.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio introduced The Sunshine Protect Act last year and filed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent in March.

That bill also had bipartisan support in the Senate and was referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. It’s still there.

The next time change will happen this Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at 2 a.m.