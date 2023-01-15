HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Announced on Sunday, the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee has released a list of vendors that will be represented at the celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Over 60 vendors will be from around the state, with many of the vendors representing the Midstate region.

“We are thrilled to feature an amazing array of Pennsylvania businesses from across the Commonwealth at the Inaugural Celebration,” said Amanda Warren, Executive Director of the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee. “Governor-Elect Shapiro knows our local businesses are the backbone of Pennsylvania’s economy — so we are proud to have over 60 locally owned and operated businesses partnering with us to mark the beginning of the Shapiro-Davis Administration.”

Below is a list of all of the Midstate vendors that will be at the celebration: