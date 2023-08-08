ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A local woman is facing charges for a shooting in an Allegheny County neighborhood.

Kayla Menne, 25, of Middletown, faces multiple charges that include felony counts of aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, firearm not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person from an incident on Monday, online court documents show.

According to Kennedy Township Police, Menne fired several shots in an area neighborhood with several people around. Police said that it was amazing no one was hurt by the shooting

An off-duty officer and a bystander were able to subdue Menne, who is now in the hospital. A warrant is out for her arrest and it is expected to be served in the next few days.