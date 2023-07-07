(WHTM) — People in the Midstate are buying their lottery tickets and taking their shot at winning over $1 billion.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is worth at least $427 million and Saturday night’s Powerball is almost $600 million.

As one ticket buyer told us, you can’t win if you don’t play.

“When it gets up over $400 million or so, you gotta buy a lottery ticket, just to have that chance, a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win that much money is great, so. Plus it helps support senior citizens like myself,” said Jay Plumley, a lottery ticket buyer.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing will be at 11 p.m.