(WHTM)– An update on a story about a state representative who has billed tens of thousands of dollars more in mileage reimbursements than his colleagues in the Erie delegation.

State Rep. Patrick Harkins is a road warrior.

His mileage logs show that nearly every single day he drives for work and bills the state from 2018 to now, nearly every Saturday and Sunday.

Nearly every Fourth of July, almost every Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Easter. As the state shut down for COVID-19 in March 2020, Harkins didn’t slow down. Billing every single day.

And not all miles are created equal. For session trips to the capitol, he gets 45 cents a mile. But the rest of it is reimbursed at 65 cents per.

“This is outrageous,” Eric Epstein of Rock the Capital said.

Good government activist Eric Epstein says the system needs to be tighter. The house comptroller, who authorizes the reimbursements, wouldn’t go on camera with us but did answer written questions.

Saying that sometimes requests are denied and lawmakers must submit logs which Harkins did. Adding claims “reviewed for reasonableness and appropriate documentation which would include a signed voucher from the Member certifying the expense was incurred in the performance of legislative duties.”

Harkins did vouch for the forms. Not sure if anyone else verified.

“What we’ve learned since the pay raise and even before that is self-regulation,” Epstein said. “And legislature don’t go together. It’s kind of like jumbo shrimp or military intelligence.”