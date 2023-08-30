(WHTM)– As summer comes to a close, millions of people are expected to travel for the Labor Day weekend.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is projected to be especially busy with nearly 3 million vehicles traveling on it between Thursday, Aug. 31, and Monday, Sept. 4. Friday evening will likely be the busiest time.

“There’s a lot of people that will be traveling as soon as school lets out on Friday, some of them may choose to wait until Saturday, if you are going to go, it’s always better to do either a very early morning or go late at night,” PennDOT Safety Officer Fritzi Schreffler said.

PennDOT also says construction will stop over the holiday weekend to prevent extra traffic.