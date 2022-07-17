BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued a missing endangered person advisory for 91-year-old James Tomasi, who police say may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Tomasi left Wellington Court in Reading after 6 p.m. on July 16, police say. He is known to be driving a 2012 maroon Nissan Maxima with Pennsylvania registration DGZ2299.

Police say Tomasi is 5-foot-5 with white hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing glasses, a blue-green T-shirt, black shorts, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information on Tomasi’s location is asked to contact police by calling 911 or 610-655-4911.