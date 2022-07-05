PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued a missing endangered person advisory for 4-year-old Kari Bruce, who was last seen leaving the Philadelphia International Airport.

Kari is a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen leaving the Philadelphia airport on Arrival Road in a 2005 champagne Ford Explorer at 1:30 a.m. on July 5, and she was last seen with Derek Purnell, a 27-year-old, 6-foot-1 Black man with brown hair and eyes. The vehicle has Pennsylvania registration LVV4405.

Police believe Kari may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 911 or by calling the Philadelphia PD Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.