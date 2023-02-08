TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a Florida Lyft driver who went missing last week said they are now mourning his loss after receiving “unfortunate information.”

Gary Levin, 74, went missing on Jan. 30 after picking up a customer in DelRay Beach, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.

For days, there was no trace of Levin or his vehicle until his Kia Stinger was found in North Carolina. It was driven by Matthew Flores, who led a police chase. Authorities say Flores was wanted for an unrelated murder that happened in Wauchula.

On Saturday, human remains were found in a wooded part of Okeechobee County, close to where Levin dropped off his last passenger. WPTV reported that Levin’s phone pinged two miles away from where the body was found.

Matthew Scott Flores (Wauchula Police Department)

Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said those remains were identified after an autopsy, but they did not release the name of the victim due to Marsy’s Law.

WPTV said multiple other sources confirmed the remains belonged to Levin.

Lindsay DiBetta, Levin’s daughter, made a Facebook post thanking those who supported her family but asked that they be given privacy during this difficult time.

“I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for the outpouring love and prayers throughout this nightmare situation,” she said.

Gary Levin, 74 (Associated Press/Palm Beach Gardens Police Department)

DiBetta said her family would announce information related to memorial services in her father’s honor in the coming days.

“My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” she said. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”

As of this report, Flores has not been charged in Levin’s death, but Okeechobee County State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl told WPTV that he is a person of interest in the case.

According to the Associated Press, Levin lived in the Philadelphia area before moving to Florida and was a huge Eagles fan.