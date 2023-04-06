READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The Reading Police Department is investigating the death of a man reported missing last month.

Reading Police say on March 5 Javien Perch, 19, was located deceased in the woods along Oak Lane in Reading.

Police say the case is being investigated as a homicide, though there is no indication of a threat to the general public.

Anyone with information on Perch’s death is asked to call Reading Police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373-9913.