LAKE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders were called to Lake Henry today to search for a missing teen in the lake, officials say they found him and the coroner was called to the scene.

Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning, Chief Nick Corazzi of Maplewood Fire and Rescue said his team was called to East Island Lane, Lake Township, for the report of multiple adolescents screaming on Lake Henry.

Chief Corazzi says his team arrived on the scene and found two adolescent males hanging onto a capsized rowboat in the water.

First responders say they pulled the two males out of the water and learned there was one more still in the water.

Dive teams were called to the scene and a drone was there searching for the teen.

Just over seven hours after the search began, investigators said they found 18-year-old Dominic Testani, from Doylestown, Pa., dead in the water around 9:00 a.m.

The Wayne County Coroner’s Office says they were called to the scene shortly after and pronounced Testani dead on arrival.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, more details will be released following an investigation and autopsy results.

The scene was cleared around 10:15 a.m., approximately 8.5 hours after the original dispatch.