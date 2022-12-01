(WHTM) – Pennsylvanians who qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program must apply by December 31, 2022, to receive their annual rebate, plus a one-time bonus rebate.

Older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will receive more money than usual this year.

The Governor’s office says in addition to the annual rebate, those eligible will also receive a one-time bonus rebate equal to 70​% of their original rebate amount.

“Although we have already received more than 458,000 applications this year for rebates on rent or property taxes paid in 2021, we know there are still eligible applicants in the commonwealth who can benefit from this program by simply submitting an application,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “If you’re one of the eligible Pennsylvanians who has not yet submitted an application, act now so that you can take advantage of the rebate program and the additional bonus that Governor Wolf worked to make possible this year.”

If you are an eligible claimant of the Property/Tax Rent Rebate Program who has already filed an application (PA-1000) for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021, you do not need to take any further action. The Department of Revenue will take care of everything on the back end to ensure that you receive your original rebate and bonus rebate for the 2021 claim year.

For eligible claimants who have not yet filed an application, you are encouraged to do so. Eligible Pennsylvanians can do this online by visiting myPATH, the Department of Revenue’s online filing system. Submitting your application through myPATH is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account (username/password). Claimants may also find a paper application and instructions on the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program by visiting www.revenue.pa.gov/ptrr.

Answers to other frequently asked questions about the one-time bonus rebates are available by visiting One-Time Bonus Rebates on the Department of Revenue’s website.

Those with questions or need assistance filing can contact their local Department of Revenue, state legislator, or Agency on Aging offices.