ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania veterans or their beneficiaries facing financial hardship may be eligible for the Veterans Temporary Assistance Program.

Administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), the VTA provides eligible Pennsylvania veterans and their beneficiaries facing a crisis with financial relief for necessities of life such as food, shelter, fuel, and clothing.

Eligible veterans or their beneficiaries can qualify for an amount not to exceed $1,600 in a 12-month period.

Eligibility requirements include: a person who served in the Armed Forces of the United States (discharged under honorable conditions), died in service or was killed in action, or suffered a service-connected disability.

“It is important for veterans and their beneficiaries to know that when the unexpected disrupts their life, they can turn to the DMVA for assistance,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. “Veterans earned special benefits thanks to their service to our nation, so when a crisis hits, they can alleviate the stress and lighten the financial burden by immediately applying for a VTA grant.”

To apply, contact the County Veterans Affairs Director in the county you reside.

For more information about the program’s criteria, eligibility and needed documentation, go to Veterans Temporary Assistance.