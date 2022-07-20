HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Is your name Oscar, Frank or Nathan? Does your business name include words like hot, dog, mustard, pork, baseball or Wienermobile? If so, the Pennsylvania Treasury has money for you.

In honor of National Hot Dog Day, July 20, Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that more than $33 million is owed to nearly 230,000 Pennsylvanians who have “frankfurter-like” names or business names.

The names and words included are Oscar, Mayer, Frank, Nathan, hot, dog, bun, mustard, ketchup, beef, pork, baseball, and last but not least, Wienermobile.

“Anytime you catch up with the news these days, it seems like there’s nothing we can all agree on,” Garrity said. “But I hope everyone can relish the idea of beefing up your bank account with some unclaimed property!”

To see if you quality for the Treasury’s unclaimed property, search the database here. According to the press release, one in 10 Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property and the average claim is worth $1,500.

Garrity noted that while there is no unclaimed property waiting to be claimed by the Wienermobile, the classic motorized hot dog is always welcome in Harrisburg.