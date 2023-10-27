(WHTM) — The number of people who were denied firearm purchases in Pennsylvania was down last quarter compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Police and licensed firearms dealers use the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) to determine an individual’s legal ability to carry or obtain a firearm.

Of 242,090 PICS checks that were conducted in the third quarter of 2023, 3,539 people were denied.

According to Pennsylvania law, it is a third-degree felony to make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.

When someone provides false information on a state or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation is referred.

During the third quarter, 2,539 people were referred to law enforcement agencies, 896 were referred to Pennsylvania State Police, 1,526 were referred to municipal law enforcement, and 117 were referred to ATF, or U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to state police.

State police said 18 people were also arrested for having an active warrant at the point of purchase.

The total number of PICS checks and denials was higher during the second quarter of 2023 with 268,445 PICS checks conducted and 3,919 people being denied.

The total number of PICS checks and denials during the third quarter of 2023 was also down from the third quarter of 2022. In that quarter 285,980 PICS checks were conducted and 4,437 people were denied.