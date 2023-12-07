HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The next Pennsylvania vehicle auction in December will see more than 450 vehicles up for grabs.

The auction, set to take place Dec. 12 at 10 a.m., is open to the public.

The auction is set to feature numerous vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies. A variety of 4-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles, and pickup trucks will be available too from Chevy, Dodge, Ford, GMC, and Jeep. sedans and minivans will be up for grabs too.

Mandatory pre-registration and an in-person preview of vehicles will begin Thursday, Dec. 7 and will run through Sunday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grantville auction site — 488 Firehouse Road.

Officials said there will be no pre-registration on the day of the auction.

The Commonwealth says that buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check, certified check or bank check – made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.”

No cash will be accepted, they said.