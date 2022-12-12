A northern cardinal is seen on a tree on World Migratory Bird Day, Saturday, May 9, 2020 (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Pennsylvania using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 449 count sites in Pennsylvania. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in Pennsylvania.

#46. Red-shouldered Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 1%

– Average group size: 1.03

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 9%

— #2. North Carolina: 8%

— #3. Missouri: 6%

— #4. Texas: 5%

— #4. Florida: 5%

#45. Red-headed Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 1%

– Average group size: 1.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 7%

— #1. Iowa: 7%

— #3. Missouri: 5%

— #4. Virginia: 3%

— #4. Alabama: 3%

#44. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 1%

– Average group size: 1.57

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 36%

— #2. Wyoming: 13%

— #3. Idaho: 12%

— #4. Utah: 10%

— #5. Washington: 9%

#43. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 2%

– Average group size: 1.59

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 71%

— #2. California: 64%

— #3. Arizona: 56%

— #4. New Mexico: 35%

— #5. Washington: 20%

#42. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 2%

– Average group size: 2.3

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 15%

— #2. West Virginia: 14%

— #3. South Dakota: 13%

— #4. Montana: 12%

— #5. Michigan: 11%

#41. Evening Grosbeak

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 2%

– Average group size: 2.98

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 24%

— #2. Vermont: 15%

— #3. Wyoming: 13%

— #4. New Hampshire: 10%

— #5. Maine: 9%

#40. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 2%

– Average group size: 4.83

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #2. Missouri: 10%

— #2. Utah: 10%

— #4. Idaho: 8%

— #5. Arkansas: 7%

#39. Fox Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 3%

– Average group size: 1.37

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 22%

— #1. Washington: 22%

— #3. California: 14%

— #4. Connecticut: 8%

— #4. Alaska: 8%

#38. Rock Pigeon

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 3%

– Average group size: 5.37

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 29%

— #2. New Mexico: 16%

— #3. Arizona: 12%

— #4. South Dakota: 7%

— #5. Colorado: 6%

#37. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 3%

– Average group size: 5.79

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Hampshire: 21%

— #2. Maine: 19%

— #3. Montana: 14%

— #4. Wyoming: 13%

— #5. Massachusetts: 12%

#36. Sharp-shinned Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 4%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Idaho: 22%

— #2. Oklahoma: 13%

— #3. Kentucky: 10%

— #3. Utah: 10%

— #5. Kansas: 9%

#35. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 4%

– Average group size: 1.73

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 47%

— #2. South Carolina: 43%

— #3. Louisiana: 40%

— #4. Alabama: 38%

— #5. North Carolina: 29%

#34. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 5%

– Average group size: 1.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #2. Arkansas: 11%

— #3. Maine: 10%

— #3. New Hampshire: 10%

— #5. Missouri: 9%

#33. Red-tailed Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 5%

– Average group size: 1.11

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kansas: 9%

— #2. New Jersey: 8%

— #3. Massachusetts: 7%

— #3. Nevada: 7%

— #5. Illinois: 6%

#32. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 5%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Minnesota: 28%

— #2. Wisconsin: 17%

— #3. Michigan: 16%

— #4. Indiana: 15%

— #5. West Virginia: 14%

#31. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 5%

– Average group size: 2.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 27%

— #2. Florida: 24%

— #3. Delaware: 17%

— #4. Connecticut: 14%

— #5. South Dakota: 13%

#30. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 6%

– Average group size: 1.07

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 19%

— #2. Tennessee: 15%

— #2. Georgia: 15%

— #4. Alabama: 13%

— #5. Arkansas: 11%

#29. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 6%

– Average group size: 1.95

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 15%

— #2. West Virginia: 14%

— #2. Delaware: 14%

— #4. New Jersey: 13%

— #5. South Carolina: 10%

#28. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 6%

– Average group size: 2.53

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Colorado: 23%

— #2. Nevada: 21%

— #3. Maryland: 16%

— #4. Louisiana: 15%

— #4. New Jersey: 15%

#27. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 7%

– Average group size: 1.8

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 24%

— #2. Georgia: 22%

— #3. Missouri: 21%

— #4. Alabama: 19%

— #5. South Carolina: 18%

#26. Northern Mockingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 10%

– Average group size: 1.03

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alabama: 50%

— #2. Louisiana: 45%

— #2. Tennessee: 45%

— #2. South Carolina: 45%

— #5. Florida: 38%

#25. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 11%

– Average group size: 1.02

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 26%

— #2. Kentucky: 21%

— #2. Nevada: 21%

— #4. South Dakota: 20%

— #4. Utah: 20%

#24. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 11%

– Average group size: 1.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 79%

— #2. Montana: 76%

— #3. Washington: 67%

— #4. Colorado: 62%

— #4. Oregon: 62%

#23. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 12%

– Average group size: 2.83

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 47%

— #2. Nevada: 43%

— #3. Oregon: 39%

— #4. Tennessee: 38%

— #5. Kansas: 35%

#22. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 14%

– Average group size: 1.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 73%

— #2. Maine: 67%

— #3. Michigan: 57%

— #4. Alaska: 56%

— #5. Nebraska: 52%

#21. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 15%

– Average group size: 2.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 62%

— #2. North Carolina: 53%

— #3. Virginia: 43%

— #4. South Carolina: 40%

— #5. Alabama: 34%

#20. Carolina Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 17%

– Average group size: 1.81

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 96%

— #1. South Carolina: 96%

— #3. Georgia: 89%

— #4. Alabama: 88%

— #5. Louisiana: 85%

#19. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 17%

– Average group size: 2.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 50%

— #2. Maine: 39%

— #3. North Carolina: 31%

— #4. Virginia: 30%

— #4. Minnesota: 30%

#18. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 29%

– Average group size: 1.27

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 60%

— #2. Oregon: 53%

— #3. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Kentucky: 35%

— #5. Delaware: 34%

#17. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 29%

– Average group size: 2.01

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 46%

— #2. Missouri: 37%

— #3. Pennsylvania: 29%

— #4. Ohio: 25%

— #5. Virginia: 24%

#16. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 32%

– Average group size: 4.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Delaware: 63%

— #2. Kentucky: 48%

— #3. Nebraska: 42%

— #3. New Jersey: 42%

— #5. Maryland: 39%

#15. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 43%

– Average group size: 1.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 66%

— #2. New Hampshire: 62%

— #3. Vermont: 61%

— #4. South Dakota: 60%

— #5. Minnesota: 59%

#14. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 43%

– Average group size: 2.11

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 86%

— #2. New Jersey: 68%

— #3. Delaware: 63%

— #3. Maryland: 63%

— #5. Virginia: 61%

#13. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 45%

– Average group size: 2.38

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 99%

— #2. Minnesota: 95%

— #2. Connecticut: 95%

— #2. Massachusetts: 95%

— #5. New Hampshire: 94%

#12. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 53%

– Average group size: 1.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 93%

— #2. Georgia: 84%

— #3. North Carolina: 82%

— #4. Kentucky: 79%

— #5. Maryland: 76%

#11. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 55%

– Average group size: 5.52

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 93%

— #2. Iowa: 92%

— #3. Illinois: 86%

— #4. Nebraska: 82%

— #5. Indiana: 79%

#10. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 65%

– Average group size: 3.15

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 81%

— #2. Arkansas: 79%

— #3. Indiana: 77%

— #4. Wisconsin: 76%

— #5. Maine: 75%

#9. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 69%

– Average group size: 2.34

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 97%

— #2. Massachusetts: 82%

— #2. Ohio: 82%

— #4. South Dakota: 80%

— #4. Iowa: 80%

#8. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 73%

– Average group size: 1.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 84%

— #2. Connecticut: 81%

— #2. Indiana: 81%

— #4. Ohio: 79%

— #4. Maryland: 79%

#7. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 79%

– Average group size: 3.83

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 90%

— #2. Kentucky: 85%

— #3. Connecticut: 82%

— #4. Massachusetts: 81%

— #4. Alabama: 81%

#6. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 80%

– Average group size: 1.48

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 90%

— #2. Indiana: 89%

— #2. Massachusetts: 89%

— #2. West Virginia: 89%

— #5. Missouri: 88%

#5. Tufted Titmouse

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 80%

– Average group size: 2.27

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 100%

— #2. Connecticut: 95%

— #3. New Hampshire: 92%

— #4. Maryland: 91%

— #5. Massachusetts: 89%

#4. House Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 81%

– Average group size: 3.88

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 93%

— #2. Alabama: 91%

— #3. Utah: 90%

— #3. Arizona: 90%

— #5. New Jersey: 86%

#3. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 82%

– Average group size: 1.56

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 90%

— #1. New Hampshire: 90%

— #3. Vermont: 88%

— #4. West Virginia: 86%

— #4. New Jersey: 86%

#2. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 83%

– Average group size: 2.24

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 100%

— #2. Kentucky: 96%

— #3. Missouri: 95%

— #4. West Virginia: 92%

— #4. Maryland: 92%

#1. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 84%

– Average group size: 3.06

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 95%

— #2. Kansas: 93%

— #3. Oregon: 91%

— #3. Nebraska: 91%

— #5. New Jersey: 90%