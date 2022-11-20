(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Pennsylvania using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data were collected at 378 count sites in Pennsylvania. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

#49. Red-shouldered Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 8%

— #1. Florida: 8%

— #1. Rhode Island: 8%

— #4. Virginia: 7%

— #4. Indiana: 7%

#49. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #1. Missouri: 8%

— #1. New Hampshire: 8%

— #4. Delaware: 6%

— #4. Iowa: 6%

#48. Ruby-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 27%

— #2. South Carolina: 22%

— #3. North Carolina: 18%

— #4. California: 17%

— #5. Alabama: 16%

#47. Eastern Phoebe

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 29%

— #2. South Carolina: 22%

— #3. Florida: 16%

— #3. Alabama: 16%

— #5. North Carolina: 11%

#46. Field Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 3.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 9%

— #2. Tennessee: 8%

— #2. Kentucky: 8%

— #4. Louisiana: 7%

— #5. Oklahoma: 6%

#45. Golden-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #2. Arkansas: 7%

— #2. North Carolina: 7%

— #4. Georgia: 6%

— #4. West Virginia: 6%

#44. Red-tailed Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 12%

— #2. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Kansas: 8%

— #4. New Jersey: 7%

— #5. Tennessee: 6%

#43. Fox Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.42

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 18%

— #2. Oregon: 16%

— #3. California: 14%

— #4. Minnesota: 10%

— #5. Alaska: 9%

#42. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.51

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 20%

— #2. Utah: 15%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #4. Washington: 8%

— #4. Rhode Island: 8%

#41. Turkey Vulture

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.35

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 3%

— #1. Delaware: 3%

— #1. West Virginia: 3%

— #4. Maryland: 2%

— #4. Virginia: 2%

#40. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.75

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Michigan: 10%

— #5. Nebraska: 8%

#39. Rock Pigeon

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 5.52

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 33%

— #2. Arizona: 18%

— #2. New Mexico: 18%

— #4. South Dakota: 13%

— #5. Montana: 12%

#38. Sharp-shinned Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #2. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Montana: 9%

— #5. South Dakota: 6%

#37. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.05

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 12%

— #2. Tennessee: 11%

— #2. North Carolina: 11%

— #4. South Carolina: 8%

— #4. Georgia: 8%

#36. Red-headed Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.14

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 7%

— #2. Delaware: 6%

— #2. Oklahoma: 6%

— #4. Kentucky: 5%

— #5. Missouri: 4%

#35. Evening Grosbeak

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 4.01

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 16%

— #2. Vermont: 9%

— #3. Michigan: 8%

— #3. Maine: 8%

— #5. New Hampshire: 7%

#34. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 4.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 17%

— #2. Vermont: 16%

— #3. New Hampshire: 15%

— #4. Massachusetts: 14%

— #5. Wyoming: 13%

#33. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 5.62

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #2. Nebraska: 12%

— #3. Kentucky: 10%

— #3. Minnesota: 10%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%

#32. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.53

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 93%

— #2. California: 61%

— #3. Arizona: 48%

— #4. New Mexico: 33%

— #5. Washington: 19%

#31. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.07

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Minnesota: 19%

— #2. Wisconsin: 15%

— #3. Vermont: 12%

— #4. Indiana: 11%

— #4. Washington: 11%

#30. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.68

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 31%

— #2. South Carolina: 27%

— #3. Texas: 24%

— #4. Alabama: 23%

— #5. Arkansas: 22%

#29. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 2.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 14%

— #2. Delaware: 12%

— #2. Connecticut: 12%

— #4. Tennessee: 11%

— #5. Illinois: 10%

#28. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 1.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Arizona: 23%

— #3. Indiana: 14%

— #4. Illinois: 13%

— #5. Ohio: 11%

#27. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 2.39

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 37%

— #2. South Dakota: 31%

— #3. Connecticut: 30%

— #4. Florida: 22%

— #4. Massachusetts: 22%

#26. Northern Mockingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 1.06

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alabama: 48%

— #2. Louisiana: 43%

— #3. Florida: 40%

— #4. South Carolina: 38%

— #5. Tennessee: 34%

#25. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 1.19

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 67%

— #2. Colorado: 64%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. Washington: 57%

— #5. Idaho: 55%

#24. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 3.09

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Michigan: 29%

— #2. Ohio: 27%

— #3. Illinois: 26%

— #4. West Virginia: 25%

— #5. Kentucky: 23%

#23. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%

– Average group size: 1.92

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 22%

— #2. Minnesota: 16%

— #3. Kentucky: 15%

— #3. Arkansas: 15%

— #3. Missouri: 15%

#22. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 12%

– Average group size: 2.11

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 48%

— #2. Georgia: 47%

— #3. Tennessee: 39%

— #4. South Carolina: 38%

— #5. Alabama: 35%

#21. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 15%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 68%

— #2. South Dakota: 63%

— #3. Maine: 62%

— #4. Nebraska: 58%

— #4. Michigan: 58%

#20. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%

– Average group size: 2.36

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 38%

— #2. Maine: 34%

— #2. Washington: 34%

— #4. Arkansas: 33%

— #4. North Carolina: 33%

#19. Carolina Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 17%

– Average group size: 1.76

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 93%

— #2. Alabama: 87%

— #2. South Carolina: 87%

— #4. North Carolina: 78%

— #5. Oklahoma: 76%

#18. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 21%

– Average group size: 1.36

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 53%

— #2. Oregon: 48%

— #3. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Delaware: 32%

— #5. Kentucky: 31%

#17. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 24%

– Average group size: 2.84

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 63%

— #2. New Mexico: 47%

— #2. Nevada: 47%

— #4. Kentucky: 44%

— #5. Nebraska: 42%

#16. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 24%

– Average group size: 3.68

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 38%

— #1. South Dakota: 38%

— #1. Delaware: 38%

— #4. New Jersey: 32%

— #5. Iowa: 31%

#15. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 27%

– Average group size: 1.93

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 44%

— #2. Missouri: 37%

— #3. Pennsylvania: 27%

— #4. Kentucky: 23%

— #4. Virginia: 23%

#14. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 37%

– Average group size: 1.15

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 70%

— #2. Connecticut: 68%

— #3. Vermont: 63%

— #4. Maine: 61%

— #5. Minnesota: 54%

#13. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 38%

– Average group size: 1.79

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 67%

— #2. Rhode Island: 58%

— #3. Connecticut: 56%

— #3. New Jersey: 56%

— #5. Virginia: 51%

#12. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 41%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 82%

— #2. North Carolina: 74%

— #3. Alabama: 71%

— #4. Virginia: 70%

— #4. Georgia: 70%

#11. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 43%

– Average group size: 2.26

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 100%

— #2. New Hampshire: 97%

— #3. Maine: 94%

— #3. Minnesota: 94%

— #3. Connecticut: 94%

#10. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 52%

– Average group size: 4.71

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 88%

— #2. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Illinois: 84%

— #4. Ohio: 75%

— #5. Utah: 73%

#9. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 56%

– Average group size: 2.97

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Vermont: 81%

— #3. Maine: 73%

— #4. Wisconsin: 72%

— #5. Minnesota: 70%

#8. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 66%

– Average group size: 2.43

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 93%

— #2. North Dakota: 90%

— #3. Washington: 88%

— #3. Iowa: 88%

— #5. Minnesota: 85%

#7. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 67%

– Average group size: 1.11

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 86%

— #2. New Jersey: 78%

— #3. Nebraska: 77%

— #4. Ohio: 76%

— #5. Maryland: 70%

#6. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 67%

– Average group size: 3.19

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 81%

— #2. Nevada: 80%

— #3. Connecticut: 79%

— #4. Massachusetts: 77%

— #4. Kentucky: 77%

#5. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 72%

– Average group size: 1.41

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 92%

— #2. Massachusetts: 84%

— #3. Minnesota: 83%

— #4. Iowa: 82%

— #5. North Dakota: 80%

#4. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 76%

– Average group size: 2.24

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 96%

— #2. Nebraska: 92%

— #3. Massachusetts: 90%

— #4. South Dakota: 88%

— #4. Connecticut: 88%

#3. House Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 76%

– Average group size: 3.4

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 93%

— #2. Utah: 88%

— #2. New Mexico: 88%

— #4. Alabama: 84%

— #5. Arizona: 82%

#2. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 79%

– Average group size: 1.94

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 92%

— #2. Alabama: 90%

— #3. Nebraska: 88%

— #4. Ohio: 87%

— #5. Missouri: 86%

#1. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 81%

– Average group size: 1.58

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 93%

— #2. Vermont: 89%

— #2. Maine: 89%

— #4. Michigan: 86%

— #5. West Virginia: 84%

