(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Pennsylvania in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Julian
Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 238
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,629
#49. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 244
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952
#48. Ezra
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 245
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
#47. Colton
Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 247
National
– Rank: #74
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,532
#45. Isaac (tie)
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 251
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
#45. Andrew (tie)
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 251
National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,570
#44. Maverick
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 258
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
#43. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 265
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,894
#42. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 269
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,741
#41. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 270
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
#40. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 274
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216
#39. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 277
National
– Rank: #62
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,101
#38. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 281
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
#37. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 282
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,420
#35. Luke (tie)
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 285
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
#35. Aiden (tie)
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 285
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
#34. Miles
Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 286
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694
#33. Lincoln
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 287
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
#32. Nolan
Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 288
National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319
#30. Thomas (tie)
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 300
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642
#30. Hudson (tie)
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 300
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
#29. Asher
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 310
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
#28. Leo
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 311
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
#27. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 313
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
#26. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 316
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
#25. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 336
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
#24. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 338
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
#23. Grayson
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 349
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
#22. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 352
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
#21. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 366
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163
#20. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 369
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067
#19. Luca
Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 370
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,847
#18. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 377
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
#17. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 391
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
#16. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 392
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
#15. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 396
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130
#14. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 400
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
#12. Theodore (tie)
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 409
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
#12. Jackson (tie)
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 409
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
#11. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 414
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
#10. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 416
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
#8. Lucas (tie)
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 426
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
#8. Henry (tie)
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 426
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
#7. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 434
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
#6. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 468
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
#5. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 481
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713
#4. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 495
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
#3. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 496
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
#2. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 650
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
#1. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies in 2021: 698
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
