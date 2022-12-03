(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Pennsylvania in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 238

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,629

#49. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 244

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952

#48. Ezra

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 245

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365

#47. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 247

National

– Rank: #74

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,532

#45. Isaac (tie)

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 251

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907

#45. Andrew (tie)

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 251

National

– Rank: #57

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,570

#44. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 258

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548

#43. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 265

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,894

#42. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 269

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,741

#41. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 270

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843

#40. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 274

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216

#39. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 277

National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,101

#38. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 281

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

#37. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 282

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,420

#35. Luke (tie)

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 285

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660

#35. Aiden (tie)

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 285

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252

#34. Miles

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 286

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694

#33. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 287

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653

#32. Nolan

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 288

National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319

#30. Thomas (tie)

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 300

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642

#30. Hudson (tie)

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 300

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584

#29. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 310

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281

#28. Leo

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 311

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749

#27. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 313

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

#26. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 316

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066

#25. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 336

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

#24. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 338

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804

#23. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 349

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499

#22. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 352

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

#21. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 366

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163

#20. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 369

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067

#19. Luca

Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 370

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,847

#18. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 377

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

#17. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 391

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

#16. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 392

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

#15. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 396

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130

#14. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 400

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

#12. Theodore (tie)

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 409

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

#12. Jackson (tie)

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 409

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

#11. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 414

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504

#10. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 416

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

#8. Lucas (tie)

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 426

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

#8. Henry (tie)

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 426

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

#7. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 434

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

#6. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 468

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

#5. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 481

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713

#4. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 495

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

#3. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 496

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 650

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272

#1. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 698

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

