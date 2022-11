For safety reasons, it’s strongly recommended to supervise your little ones and stay in the same room when they’re sleeping on baby nap mats.

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Pennsylvania in 2021.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Pennsylvania

#50. Leah

Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 165

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433

#49. Josephine

Josephine is a name of French origin meaning “God will increase”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 168

National

– Rank: #72

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,364

#48. Savannah

Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 173

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,459

#47. Paisley

Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 174

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,263

#46. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 175

National

– Rank: #56

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,029

You may also like: Pennsylvania’s climate has warmed by 2.53° F since 1970

#44. Lydia (tie)

Lydia is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Lydia”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 176

National

– Rank: #90

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,908

#44. Everly (tie)

Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 176

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,355

#43. Lucy

Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 178

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433

#42. Stella

Stella is a name of Latin origin meaning “star”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 181

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,784

#41. Mila

Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 186

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Pennsylvania

#40. Quinn

Quinn is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “counsel”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 188

National

– Rank: #80

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,190

#39. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 191

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179

#38. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 194

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,546

#37. Addison

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 195

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,468

#36. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 198

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,541

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania

#35. Hazel

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 199

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967

#34. Lillian

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 214

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,302

#33. Nova

Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 218

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516

#32. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 221

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938

#30. Violet (tie)

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 222

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Pennsylvania

#30. Aurora (tie)

Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 222

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466

#29. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 223

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311

#28. Luna

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 224

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173

#26. Lily (tie)

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 231

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584

#26. Layla (tie)

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 231

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Pennsylvania

#24. Scarlett (tie)

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 233

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594

#24. Isla (tie)

Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 233

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514

#23. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 234

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059

#21. Grace (tie)

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 236

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486

#21. Ellie (tie)

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 236

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Pennsylvania

#20. Aria

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 237

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348

#19. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 238

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184

#18. Willow

Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 240

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143

#17. Penelope

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 246

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327

#16. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 267

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Pennsylvania

#15. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 275

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987

#14. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 277

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930

#13. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 280

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190

#12. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 290

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770

#11. Nora

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 326

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246

You may also like: Best counties to live in Pennsylvania

#9. Mia (tie)

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 357

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096

#9. Evelyn (tie)

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 357

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434

#8. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 362

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201

#7. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 384

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388

#6. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 457

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Pennsylvania, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 489

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496

#4. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 498

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759

#3. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 546

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433

#2. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 598

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285

#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Pennsylvania

– Number of babies in 2021: 627

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Pennsylvania