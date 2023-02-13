Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Jared

Jared is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he descends”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,322

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 404 (#280 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,779

#49. Shane

Shane is a name of Irish origin meaning “graced by God”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,432

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,024 (#135 most common name, -70.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #95

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,581

#48. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,521

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,832 (#52 most common name, -19.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #63

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,391

#47. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,547

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 634 (#199 (tie) most common name, -82.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,967

#46. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,791

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,620 (#56 most common name, -30.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,415

#45. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,992

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,896 (#49 most common name, -27.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036

#44. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,221

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,798 (#80 most common name, -57.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706

#43. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,400

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 984 (#140 most common name, -77.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,796

#42. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,513

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,092 (#122 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861

#41. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,798

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 885 (#152 most common name, -81.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,141

#40. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,976

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,391 (#105 most common name, -72.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920

#39. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,036

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,965 (#25 most common name, -21.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562

#38. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,304

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,016 (#73 most common name, -62.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355

#37. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,327

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,104 (#120 most common name, -79.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095

#36. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,593

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,173 (#72 most common name, -61.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733

#35. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,597

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,424 (#38 most common name, -38.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309

#34. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,631

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,967 (#75 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890

#33. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,721

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,073 (#124 most common name, -81.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993

#32. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,747

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,274 (#110 most common name, -77.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748

#31. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,889

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,367 (#39 most common name, -42.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062

#30. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,053

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 995 (#138 most common name, -83.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275

#29. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,407

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 693 (#191 (tie) most common name, -89.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472

#28. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,660

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,572 (#59 most common name, -61.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120

#27. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,768

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,983 (#7 most common name, -11.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912

#26. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,796

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,102 (#121 most common name, -83.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220

#25. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,144

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,318 (#66 most common name, -67.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464

#24. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,316

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,478 (#99 most common name, -79.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195

#23. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,849

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,953 (#47 most common name, -62.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603

#22. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,138

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,911 (#15 most common name, -39.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922

#21. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,197

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,127 (#11 most common name, -44.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802

#20. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,337

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,642 (#90 most common name, -82.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108

#19. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,413

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,050 (#127 most common name, -88.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198

#18. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,034

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,292 (#23 most common name, -57.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192

#17. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,315

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,594 (#57 most common name, -74.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430

#16. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,954

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,404 (#8 most common name, -50.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926

#15. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,160

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,310 (#5 most common name, -43.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377

#14. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,260

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,503 (#97 most common name, -86.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398

#13. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,369

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,786 (#31 most common name, -66.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651

#12. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,147

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,554 (#20 most common name, -62.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291

#11. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,223

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,466 (#60 most common name, -79.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268

#10. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,856

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,000 (#13 most common name, -61.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101

#9. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,889

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,121 (#24 most common name, -68.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884

#8. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,208

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,318 (#9 most common name, -59.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696

#7. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,906

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,762 (#32 most common name, -72.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139

#6. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,022

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,843 (#16 most common name, -65.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206

#5. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,112

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,365 (#40 most common name, -76.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231

#4. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,528

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,432 (#37 most common name, -76.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308

#3. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,739

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,851 (#51 most common name, -80.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292

#2. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 19,030

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,587 (#19 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 23,672

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,594 (#4 most common name, -72.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360