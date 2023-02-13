Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Jared
Jared is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he descends”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,322
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 404 (#280 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,779
#49. Shane
Shane is a name of Irish origin meaning “graced by God”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,432
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,024 (#135 most common name, -70.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #95
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,581
#48. Evan
Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,521
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,832 (#52 most common name, -19.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #63
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,391
#47. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,547
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 634 (#199 (tie) most common name, -82.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,967
#46. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,791
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,620 (#56 most common name, -30.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,415
#45. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,992
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,896 (#49 most common name, -27.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036
#44. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,221
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,798 (#80 most common name, -57.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706
#43. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,400
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 984 (#140 most common name, -77.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,796
#42. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,513
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,092 (#122 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861
#41. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,798
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 885 (#152 most common name, -81.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,141
#40. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,976
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,391 (#105 most common name, -72.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920
#39. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,036
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,965 (#25 most common name, -21.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
#38. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,304
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,016 (#73 most common name, -62.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355
#37. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,327
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,104 (#120 most common name, -79.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095
#36. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,593
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,173 (#72 most common name, -61.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
#35. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,597
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,424 (#38 most common name, -38.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309
#34. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,631
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,967 (#75 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890
#33. Sean
Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,721
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,073 (#124 most common name, -81.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993
#32. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,747
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,274 (#110 most common name, -77.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748
#31. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,889
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,367 (#39 most common name, -42.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062
#30. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,053
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 995 (#138 most common name, -83.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275
#29. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,407
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 693 (#191 (tie) most common name, -89.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472
#28. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,660
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,572 (#59 most common name, -61.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120
#27. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,768
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,983 (#7 most common name, -11.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912
#26. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,796
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,102 (#121 most common name, -83.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
#25. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,144
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,318 (#66 most common name, -67.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
#24. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,316
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,478 (#99 most common name, -79.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
#23. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,849
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,953 (#47 most common name, -62.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
#22. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,138
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,911 (#15 most common name, -39.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
#21. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,197
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,127 (#11 most common name, -44.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
#20. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,337
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,642 (#90 most common name, -82.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
#19. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,413
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,050 (#127 most common name, -88.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198
#18. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,034
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,292 (#23 most common name, -57.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
#17. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,315
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,594 (#57 most common name, -74.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
#16. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,954
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,404 (#8 most common name, -50.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
#15. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,160
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,310 (#5 most common name, -43.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
#14. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,260
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,503 (#97 most common name, -86.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
#13. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,369
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,786 (#31 most common name, -66.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
#12. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,147
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,554 (#20 most common name, -62.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
#11. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,223
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,466 (#60 most common name, -79.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
#10. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,856
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,000 (#13 most common name, -61.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
#9. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,889
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,121 (#24 most common name, -68.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
#8. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,208
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,318 (#9 most common name, -59.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
#7. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,906
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,762 (#32 most common name, -72.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
#6. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,022
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,843 (#16 most common name, -65.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
#5. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,112
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,365 (#40 most common name, -76.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
#4. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,528
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,432 (#37 most common name, -76.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
#3. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,739
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,851 (#51 most common name, -80.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
#2. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 19,030
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,587 (#19 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 23,672
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,594 (#4 most common name, -72.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360