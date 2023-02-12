(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by a number of babies born in Pennsylvania from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,211

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 827 (#142 most common name, -62.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #71

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,651

#49. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,231

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,240 (#86 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #65

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,127

#48. Kylie

Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning “boomerang”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,244

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,435 (#69 most common name, -36.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,406

#47. Destiny

Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,270

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 616 (#193 most common name, -72.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,782

#46. Alexandra

Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,304

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,231 (#87 most common name, -46.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,206

#45. Leah

Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,316

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,172 (#33 most common name, -6.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,388

#44. Jenna

Jenna is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,384

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 571 (#207 most common name, -76.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #69

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,261

#43. Haley

Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,410

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 582 (#202 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,010

#42. Gabrielle

Gabrielle is a name of French origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,438

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 846 (#134 most common name, -65.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #61

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,000

#41. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,449

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,345 (#76 most common name, -45.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958

#40. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,475

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,078 (#18 most common name, +24.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163

#39. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,535

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,274 (#30 most common name, -10.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #120

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 27,578

#38. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,585

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,803 (#23 most common name, +8.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #67

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,505

#37. Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,728

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 705 (#167 (tie) most common name, -74.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885

#36. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,834

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,812 (#11 most common name, +34.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442

#35. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,879

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,261 (#8 most common name, +48.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,475

#34. Brooke

Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,937

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,430 (#70 most common name, -51.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678

#33. Paige

Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,023

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,368 (#75 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #66

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,568

#32. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,031

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,765 (#49 most common name, -41.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924

#31. Mackenzie

Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,059

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,953 (#40 most common name, -36.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538

#30. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,066

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,504 (#27 most common name, -18.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076

#29. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,108

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 471 (#253 most common name, -84.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812

#28. Sydney

Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,129

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,206 (#90 (tie) most common name, -61.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431

#27. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,210

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 558 (#213 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630

#26. Hailey

Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,213

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,966 (#39 most common name, -38.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963

#25. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,366

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,945 (#21 most common name, -12.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467

#24. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,495

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,119 (#101 most common name, -68.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310

#23. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,691

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 779 (#151 most common name, -78.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014

#22. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,786

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,153 (#97 most common name, -69.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768

#21. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,830

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,444 (#68 most common name, -62.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734

#20. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,939

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,608 (#25 most common name, -33.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215

#19. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,166

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,487 (#65 most common name, -64.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972

#18. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,174

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 882 (#131 most common name, -78.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144

#17. Julia

Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,198

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,862 (#43 most common name, -55.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,848

#16. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,366

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,179 (#94 most common name, -73.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317

#15. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,484

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,163 (#96 most common name, -74.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469

#14. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,686

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,648 (#4 most common name, +41.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222

#13. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,089

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,775 (#48 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281

#12. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,129

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,425 (#14 most common name, -33.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457

#11. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,196

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,570 (#12 most common name, -31.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702

#10. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,512

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,638 (#54 most common name, -70.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801

#9. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,545

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,912 (#3 most common name, +24.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495

#8. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,017

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,964 (#5 most common name, -0.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534

#7. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,037

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,997 (#38 most common name, -66.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411

#6. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,510

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,846 (#22 most common name, -56.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723

#5. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,938

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,499 (#6 most common name, -35.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882

#4. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,886

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,256 (#2 most common name, -8.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018

#3. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,913

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,905 (#1 most common name, -0.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305

#2. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,885

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,132 (#10 most common name, -53.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172

#1. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,276

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,226 (#9 most common name, -54.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714