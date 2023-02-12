(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by a number of babies born in Pennsylvania from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,211
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 827 (#142 most common name, -62.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #71
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,651
#49. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,231
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,240 (#86 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,127
#48. Kylie
Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning “boomerang”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,244
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,435 (#69 most common name, -36.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,406
#47. Destiny
Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,270
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 616 (#193 most common name, -72.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,782
#46. Alexandra
Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,304
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,231 (#87 most common name, -46.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,206
#45. Leah
Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,316
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,172 (#33 most common name, -6.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #68
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,388
#44. Jenna
Jenna is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,384
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 571 (#207 most common name, -76.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #69
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,261
#43. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,410
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 582 (#202 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,010
#42. Gabrielle
Gabrielle is a name of French origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,438
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 846 (#134 most common name, -65.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,000
#41. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,449
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,345 (#76 most common name, -45.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958
#40. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,475
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,078 (#18 most common name, +24.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163
#39. Gianna
Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,535
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,274 (#30 most common name, -10.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #120
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 27,578
#38. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,585
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,803 (#23 most common name, +8.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #67
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,505
#37. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,728
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 705 (#167 (tie) most common name, -74.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885
#36. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,834
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,812 (#11 most common name, +34.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442
#35. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,879
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,261 (#8 most common name, +48.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,475
#34. Brooke
Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,937
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,430 (#70 most common name, -51.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678
#33. Paige
Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,023
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,368 (#75 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #66
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,568
#32. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,031
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,765 (#49 most common name, -41.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924
#31. Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,059
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,953 (#40 most common name, -36.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538
#30. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,066
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,504 (#27 most common name, -18.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076
#29. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,108
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 471 (#253 most common name, -84.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812
#28. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,129
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,206 (#90 (tie) most common name, -61.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431
#27. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,210
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 558 (#213 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630
#26. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,213
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,966 (#39 most common name, -38.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963
#25. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,366
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,945 (#21 most common name, -12.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467
#24. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,495
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,119 (#101 most common name, -68.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310
#23. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,691
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 779 (#151 most common name, -78.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014
#22. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,786
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,153 (#97 most common name, -69.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768
#21. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,830
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,444 (#68 most common name, -62.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734
#20. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,939
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,608 (#25 most common name, -33.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215
#19. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,166
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,487 (#65 most common name, -64.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972
#18. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,174
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 882 (#131 most common name, -78.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144
#17. Julia
Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,198
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,862 (#43 most common name, -55.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,848
#16. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,366
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,179 (#94 most common name, -73.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317
#15. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,484
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,163 (#96 most common name, -74.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469
#14. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,686
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,648 (#4 most common name, +41.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222
#13. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,089
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,775 (#48 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281
#12. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,129
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,425 (#14 most common name, -33.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457
#11. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,196
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,570 (#12 most common name, -31.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702
#10. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,512
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,638 (#54 most common name, -70.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801
#9. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,545
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,912 (#3 most common name, +24.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495
#8. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,017
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,964 (#5 most common name, -0.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534
#7. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,037
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,997 (#38 most common name, -66.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411
#6. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,510
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,846 (#22 most common name, -56.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723
#5. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,938
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,499 (#6 most common name, -35.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882
#4. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,886
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,256 (#2 most common name, -8.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018
#3. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,913
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,905 (#1 most common name, -0.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305
#2. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,885
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,132 (#10 most common name, -53.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172
#1. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,276
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,226 (#9 most common name, -54.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714