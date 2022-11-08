(WTAJ) — The biggest jackpot in Powerball history is gone after one person was able to claim the massive $2.03 billion Powerball Monday night, but there are also a few big winners sold in Pennsylvania.

The $2.03 billion jackpot went to one single ticket that was sold in California.

Winners in Pennsylvania

According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, one ticket sold matched five of the numbers but missed the actual Powerball number to win $1,000,000.

Another 10 players in Pennsylvania matched four of the numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. Five players matched the same with Power play for $100,000.

While there was a technical issue that delayed the drawing, Monday’s winning Powerball numbers ended up being the following:

Winning Numbers: 10 33 41 47 56

Powerball: 10

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 01 21 27 29 40

Powerball: 18

Since the jackpot was won, the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 9, will be worth an estimated $20 million and ready to climb again.

This is the first jackpot since Aug. 3, meaning there 40 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner — a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.