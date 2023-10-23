(WHTM) – Enoki mushrooms sold in several states, including Pennsylvania, are being recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Utopia Foods Inc. is recalling all 200g packages of “enoki mushrooms” because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The mushrooms were sold at wholesale retailers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Maryland. The product may have been distributed to additional grocery stores.

The mushrooms were sold in clear plastic packaging with barcode 8928918610109 marked on the packaging. All products within expiry are included in the recall and were distributed between August 7 and October 20, 2023.

Infections of Listeria monocytogenes can lead to short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. However, it could be fatal for children, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

Anyone who has these mushrooms is urged to return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Those with questions can call the company at 718-389-8898.