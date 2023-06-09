(WHTM) — With summer here, that means many music festivals are getting ready to kick off in Pennsylvania.

abc27 has compiled a list of some music festivals happening in Pennsylvania this year.

Big Dub Festival

The Big Dub Festival at Four Quarters Farm in Artemas is a dubstep music festival with camping that goes on for five days starting July 25. There are also tons of other activities such as yoga, hula hoop workshops, and even a nightly video game lounge.

Tickets for the Big Dub Festival range between $89 to $299, according to Eventbrite’s website, and can be purchased online.

Made In America

Made in America is a huge music festival that takes place over Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Rapper and music icon Jay-Z creates the line-up with established and up-and-coming artists.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but those interested in going can register to be notified when they are available.

Celtic Craig Music Fest

Coming back to Harrisburg is the Celtic Craig Music Fest, a Celtic music festival that features live bands, traditional and rock, pipes and drums, and Irish dancers. After 10 p.m. there will be a Campfire Ceilidh, a laid-back Irish session where acoustic musicians are welcomed to join the bands that were in the festival around a bonfire.

Besides music, there will be beer, food, and other vendors along with a kid’s area. Camping will also be offered.

Outlaw Music Festival

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival will be coming to Hersheypark in August as well as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The country music festival features artists such as The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Philly Music Fest

The Philadelphia Music & Arts Festival happening in October is organized by the non-profit organization Philly Music Fest to support local musicians and venues. Besides having local up-and-coming performers, there will also be food, beer, and arts that highlight Philadelphia culture. Tickets for the festival are available for purchase online.