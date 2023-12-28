(WHTM) – Beer drinking is down nationally, but what about Pennsylvania?

abc27 asked the folks who keep track of trends like that one. Turns out, beer shipments dropped by 3 percent last year.

That’s just slightly less of the drop nationally.

So, what’s driving the trend?

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Liquor has grown over the last several decades as beer has started to decline, said David Steinman, executive editor for Beers Marketer’s Insights. “Younger consumers in particular are drinking maybe a little bit less than previous generations.”

In other words, less alcohol of any kind, period.

Steinman said national consumption of Pennsylvania-based Yuengling rose double-digits nationally after bud light sales declined.

Here in Pennsylvania, Yuengling consumption hasn’t changed because it’s already popular here.