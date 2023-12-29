HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A national lab has confirmed Pennsylvania’s first avian flu case in more than nine months.

The Department of Agriculture first disclosed the detection — in a Northumberland County pheasant flock — earlier this week. But cases aren’t included on official national dashboards until after further testing of samples by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL), which has indeed confirmed the case.

Experts have said the disease spreads primarily via birds that migrate south in the fall and north in the spring. Isn’t late December a little late for that? Well, yes. But so is everything these days.

“We’ve had a little bit of a delay in some states as far as that really cold winter weather that that pushes those birds down south to their winter nesting ground,” said Dr. Lindsey Holmstrom, the USDA’s acting HPAI national incident coordinator.

HPAI stands for “highly pathogenic avian influenza.”

The bad news?

“This is the worst outbreak of HPAI we’ve ever seen, both in terms of how long it has lasted as well as the number of cases,” Holmstrom said.

The previous outbreak in 2014-15 affected 12 states. This 2022-23 outbreak? 47 states.

Holmstrom conceded experts hoped cases would have been lower by now than they are. On the other hand, she said this outbreak — although the worst in absolute terms — would have been far worse still if not for lessons learned in 2014-15 and the successful application of those lessons by nearly everyone involved, from national leaders to state departments of agriculture to commercial poultry farms to hobbyist farmers.

She said in 2014-15, the vast majority of cases — fully 70% — were from “lateral spread” — in other words, spreading from farm to farm. This year, the equivalent figure is just 17%. Biosecurity measures are working, she said.

Holmstrom said the key to eradicating the virus is to continue those measures, which are working, and to focus on what’s now causing the majority of cases.

Anyone with birds outside, she said, should “develop a strategy to prevent any exposure to wild birds or their droppings” — in other words, have impermeable roofs over them. “That’s really where a lot of the risk is right now.”

Holmstrom said spring migration season is so soon that no one can realistically hope the disease will largely be gone before then. The next realistic hope for a significant decline in case numbers, she said, would be in late 2024 compared to the current case numbers.