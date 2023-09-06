(WHTM)– September is National Recovery Month, and Pennsylvania is celebrating those who’ve overcome substance abuse.

On Wednesday the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs joined individuals and advocacy groups for a “recovery celebration”.

It showcased the healing power of art through art displays, live performances, and powerful testimony.

“If you stop using drugs you can find a new way to live,” Overcomers Ministries pastor Hunter Reggies said. “If you stop using drugs you can get your family back, if you stop using drugs you can regain your life, you can regain your dignity, you can regain the many things the drugs took away from you.”

Statistics show the vast majority of people who suffer from substance use disorder begin drinking or taking drugs before they turn 18.