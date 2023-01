MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a Berks County gas station.

State Police say between January 6 and 19 an unknown person in a white tractor-trailer visited a Rutters on Kutztown Road four times.

During those stops, State Police say the suspect pumped diesel fuel four times without paying.

The total loss of the 485 gallons of gas totaled $2,483.50.

Anyone with information can contact State Police in Reading.